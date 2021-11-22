South African killed in Jerusalem terror attack

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) on Sunday confirmed a South African man had been killed in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

The board named the victim as Eliyahu David Kay, who had settled in Jerusalem.

Kay, 26, had worked as a tour guide.

“He was shot and wounded by a Palestinian gunman while on his way to pray at the Western Wall. He later died in Hadassah Hospital,” said SAJBD spokesperson Charisse Zeifert.

The SAJBD conveyed its condolences to his parents, fiancée, family and friends.

According to Reuters, the shooting was carried out by Hamas and left three other people wounded.

The gunman was shot dead by police.

This incident is reported to be the second in four days in Jerusalem.

Messages of condolence have been circulating on social media following news of Kay’s death.