News

One dead, three critical as wall collapses in Durban

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2021
One person died when a wall collapsed in La Lucia, Durban, on Monday.
One person died when a wall collapsed in La Lucia, Durban, on Monday.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

One person died and three others were critically injured when a wall collapsed at a property in La Lucia, Durban, on Monday.

IPSS Rescue's Paul Herbst said it appeared that the house was being renovated at the time of the incident.

Various rescue teams were on the scene at about 2.30pm.

“Unfortunately, on arrival of paramedics, one person was deceased,” said Herbst.

“The canine rescue teams are searching for additional victims.

“Three people are in a critical condition and are being treated.”

It's unclear what caused the structure to collapse.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read