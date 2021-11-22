Now they’re stealing water tanks

By Devon Koen -

Nelson Mandela Bay’s water issues have become so bad that not even water tanks are safe, as one Gqeberha resident discovered when a thief brazenly walked off with a 750l tank stored in her backyard.



Bridgemead resident Linda Anne Talbot, 46, said the theft had taken place at about 5.30am on Sunday after her husband, Johan, 54, had already left for work...