‘Not in our name,’ say Plettenberg Bay men

Crime prevention forum formed after murder of Sandisiwe Mona, 17, making a difference in Kwanokuthula

Garden Route reporter



The murder of Sandisiwe Mona, allegedly by her stepfather in her own home, not only sent shock waves through the small community of Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay, but it also started an uprising of young men determined to protect women and prevent crime.



As the search for Sandisiwe’s body began, the young men stood up and said “not in my name”, and a community crime prevention forum was started...