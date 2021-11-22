Nelson Mandela Bay principal and social worker on shortlist for integrity awards
A principal and social worker from Nelson Mandela Bay have been nominated in the 2021 Integrity Awards.
Unathi Filita, from Kariega, is the previous winner of the Accountability SA/Integrity Icon award in the category of “Public servant who works beyond the call of duty” and now Solomon Mahlangu Secondary School principal Mncedi Mtengwana and social worker Vuyokazi Nkevu Langbooi are hoping to follow his lead...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.