Nelson Mandela Bay principal and social worker on shortlist for integrity awards

By Simtembile Mgidi

A principal and social worker from Nelson Mandela Bay have been nominated in the 2021 Integrity Awards.



Unathi Filita, from Kariega, is the previous winner of the Accountability SA/Integrity Icon award in the category of “Public servant who works beyond the call of duty” and now Solomon Mahlangu Secondary School principal Mncedi Mtengwana and social worker Vuyokazi Nkevu Langbooi are hoping to follow his lead...