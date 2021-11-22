Your Covid-19 questions answered
Must I return to the same vaccination site for my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine?
Gauteng residents vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine don’t have to return to the same vaccination site for a second dose because this can be administered anywhere in the province.
The health department on Sunday reminded residents to get their second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for full protection.
“Get your second dose to be fully vaccinated. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose,” said the department.
It also said all public and private sites in the province accept walk-ins, whether people are registered in the EVDS or not.
“It is through getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated that we can minimise the impact of the fourth wave. This will help us return to the things we love, like safely attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice,” it said.
There are 3-million fully vaccinated individuals in the province. Gauteng has the most number of vaccinated individuals in the country. Nationally, there are 16-million vaccinated people.
