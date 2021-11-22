News

METRO MATTERS | Blocked drain making family’s life a misery

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
22 November 2021

A family in Timothy Valley is desperate for municipal assistance in fixing a blocked sewer drain which, they believe, is the reason for their toddler’s skin infection.

The Davids family in France Street say they have been battling for more than a year with raw sewage flooding their yard and they have not had assistance from the municipality...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read