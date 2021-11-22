METRO MATTERS | Blocked drain making family’s life a misery

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



A family in Timothy Valley is desperate for municipal assistance in fixing a blocked sewer drain which, they believe, is the reason for their toddler’s skin infection.



The Davids family in France Street say they have been battling for more than a year with raw sewage flooding their yard and they have not had assistance from the municipality...