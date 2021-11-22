IN PICS | Prince and prophet under fire in prayer meeting to pay respects to late Zulu king

Two leaders facing legal challenges, Prince MisuZulu kaZwelithini and “prophet” Isaiah Mduduzi “uNyazilwezulu” Shembe, held a meeting on Sunday to pay respects to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The prayer meeting was held at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma where the royal family and the Ebuhleni Nazareth Baptist Church staged the eighth Sabbath and uMgidi royal ceremony.