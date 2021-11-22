Ex-department of agriculture official guilty of R2.6m fraud
A former senior planner and project officer in the Eastern Cape department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has been found guilty of fraud amounting to more than R2.6m.
Mzoli Phakade was convicted on the multimillion-rand fraud charge by the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha on Monday...
