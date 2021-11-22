‘Case closed’ as Siyoni fails to call any witnesses

Alleged middleman in Jayde’s murder does not even take stand in own defence

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



When three weeks of weighty testimony by state witnesses came to an end on Monday, murder accused Luthando Siyoni’s counsel closed the defence case without calling a single witness.



The so-called middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s hit murder did not even take the stand in his own defence...