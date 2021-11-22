Arrest made in Baywest jewellery store robbery

By Devon Koen -

One of four men suspected of being involved a jewellery store robbery at the Baywest Mall on Sunday has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen ring, with the tag still on it.



There had been pandemonium earlier at the popular centre as shoppers and staff dived for cover when two men entered NWJ Jewellery at noon and held the staff at gunpoint before making off with items valued at about R500,000...