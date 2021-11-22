687 new Covid-19 cases detected as infections rise in Gauteng
Another 687 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Sunday evening.
This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.
Two deaths related to the coronavirus were recorded by the health department, bringing total fatalities to 89,574.
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases totals 2,929,862.
Most new cases in the 24-hour cycle are from Gauteng (79%), followed by North West and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 5%. Mpumalanga and Western Cape each accounted for 3%, Northern Cape accounted for 2%, and Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 1%.
