S&P's non review of credit rating means SA remains on BB-rating with stable outlook

Ratings agency S&P did not release a review of South Africa's credit rating citing unchanged factors since its last review earlier this year.

The move was in line with most analyst expectations and means South Africa remains on its BB-rating with a stable outlook.

In a note early on Saturday, the agency said, ‘In instances in which our review determines that the key rating factors are unchanged, we do not generally release a public report’.

An improved economic performance largely on the back of higher commodity prices, which helped boost mining sector profits and tax revenues, were among the reasons S&P affirmed the country’s rating in May this year.

It however also warned that structural constraints and the weak pace of economic reforms would continue to constrain medium-term economic growth, and this would in-turn limit the government's ability to contain the debt-to-GDP ratio – a key measure in a country’s ability to pay off its debt.

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes says what also helped South Africa in staving off a further downgrade was the revision of national accounts with the size of the economy now 11% larger than estimates in 2020.

This he adds, would have resulted in a general improvement in fiscal ratios such as the debt and the budget balance relative to the size of the economy.

Annabel Bishop chief economist at Investec said in a note that the medium-term budget was sufficient to avoid further credit rating downgrades immediately.

She highlighted the improvement in SA’s debt projections given in the mid-term budget policy statement which shows debt projections improved slightly to a lower level of R5.1trillion by 2023/24.