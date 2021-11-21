Jewellery store robbed at Baywest
NWJ Jewellery at Baywest Mall was robbed of an undisclosed amount of jewellery on Sunday after two men, one armed with a firearm, entered the store on the upper level of the complex at about 12pm.
While details remain sketchy, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu could confirm that the store had been robbed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.