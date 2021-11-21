Commission for Gender Equity probing re-election of mayor convicted of rape
The Commission for Gender Equity (CGE) has launched an investigation into the re-election of Kannaland local municipality mayor Jeffrey Donson who was convicted of rape.
In a statement on Saturday, the commission said it “has been reported that Donson was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2004”.
“The CGE notes that while Donson appealed to the Western Cape High Court and had his sentence subsequently reduced, the rape conviction was not challenged,” the statement reads.
“The CGE is concerned about the high number of girls under the age of 16 who fall pregnant every year in SA.
“The commission has met with government and other stakeholders this year to discuss corrective policies and actions to address the statutory rape crisis in the country, and the high learner pregnancy statistics in schools.”
The commission said it deplores the development in the Western Cape municipality.
“The commission views this development in Kannaland as a slap in the face of the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and intends to engage all relevant parties in this matter,” the statement reads.
“The CGE believes that local government institutions should be at the forefront of the campaigns against GBV, as they are closest to people. The commission will make a public statement once it has completed its probe into the matter.”
TimesLIVE
