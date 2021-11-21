News

Cape Town man caught with bag full of firearms and ammunition

Nomahlubi Sonjica
Reporter
21 November 2021
A 36 year old man has been arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
A 36 year old man has been arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Cape Town man has been bust for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“It is reported that in the early hours of Saturday, members from the Hawks' followed up on information about an unlicensed firearm,” the Hawks said in a statement.

They arrested a 36-year-old man at a house in Epping Street, Milnerton, for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“On arrival at the house, a bag containing firearms and ammunition was discovered by the members outside the suspect’s house. One suspect was arrested at the house.”

The man is due to appear at the Cape Town central magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of possession of prohibited and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read