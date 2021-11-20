More than R5bn paid to Eskom officials illegally doing business with state: SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it is making significant strides in uncovering corruption at the state-owned entities it was investigating, including at Eskom.

Speaking at the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on Friday, the unit said its preliminary investigations had revealed that at least 102 Eskom officials were illegally doing business with the entity and more than R5bn had been paid to them.

The SIU’s chief national investigations officer, Leonard Lekgetho, said the investigations at the utility were going well.

The sentiments follow a recent meeting with Eskom management who had asked for the unit to increase the mandate of the current investigation. The power utility wants the SIU to also investigate diesel procurement, “which seems to be a real issue”.

It also wants power stations that are not covered in the current proclamation to be probed, according to Lekgetho.

“We have done a lot in terms of uncovering some of the corruption we have seen within Eskom. For example, with officials who are doing business with Eskom, we found 102 officials are doing business with Eskom. The amount being paid is more than R5bn and an investigation is ongoing regarding that,” he told the committee.