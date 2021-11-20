Court rolls bulging after July unrest, says justice minister

The courts have had their hands full after the arrests of suspected looters during the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Justice minster Ronald Lamola has revealed that 36 courts heard 873 cases “as the consequences of civil unrest”.

Lamola was responding to a parliamentary question from IFP MP Prof Christian Msimang.

Msimang asked Lamola about the steps taken by his department “to safeguard human rights as provided for in the constitution”.

He also asked: “With reference to the protection of the right to property during the confiscation of allegedly looted goods, what safeguards were put in place by his (Lamola) department to ensure that courts provide access to persons who were deprived of their legitimate property, where they could have an opportunity to ensure their legitimate rights to their property is upheld through a court of law?”