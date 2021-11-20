Cape Town residents to protest against Shell's offshore exploration plan

Cape Town residents will hit the beach on Sunday in protest against Shell's offshore exploration plan along the Wild Coast.

The multinational last week made public its plan to start a seismic survey for oil and gas along SA's sensitive Wild Coast from December 1, with government approval.

The announcement has drawn widespread public outrage and ignited a petition campaign to stop the survey.

Oceans Not Oil, which describes itself as the public’s voice against offshore oil and gas development, has been driving the campaign and is the organiser of the silent protest beach walk from Muizenberg beach to Kalk Bay harbour.

It says the government’s Operation Phakisa, which focuses on unlocking the economic potential of SA’s oceans, is driving Shell’s exploration.

The government believes Operation Phakisa could contribute up to R177bn to GDP by 2033 and create between 800,000 and 1-million direct jobs.