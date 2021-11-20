500 Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, 789 cases across SA

The next worst-hit provinces were the Northern Cape (59), and the North West and the Western Cape (both 46).

This means that there have been 2,928,288 confirmed cases across the country since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the NICD, there were also seven Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day, taking the total fatalities to date to 89,562.

There were also 38 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people currently admitted to 2,895.

