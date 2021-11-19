Witness list growing after Vicki’s husband charged

By Kathryn Kimberley and Devon Koen -

With a warrant of arrest signed off by the deputy director of public prosecutions, a team of organised crime detectives arrived at businessman Arnold Terblanche’s luxury Mill Park home on Wednesday night to arrest him for the murder of his wife.



It took nearly a month for police to piece the puzzle together, but on Friday a boyfriend and a husband will stand shoulder to shoulder in the dock, accused of having conspired to kill 42-year-old mother Vicki Terblanche...