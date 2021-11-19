New crime stats show SA remains ‘a very violent country’

SA’s murder rate has only decreased in the Western Cape in the past few months, according to the latest crime statists.

Speaking at the latest crime statistics briefing on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said this was because the province had been prioritised and the most resources had been delegated to the area. This, he said, was evidence police were winning the battle to reduce crime there.

But, he added, “the stats show once again that SA is a very violent country”, citing high numbers of murder, assault, rape and robbery cases as the reason.

The latest figures cover July to September. During this time, he said the country recorded 5,876 murders. Of these, 1,334 happened at the homes of the victims, while 2,424 people were killed in public places and 444 at taverns, nightclubs and shebeens. Fifteen people were murdered on farms, plots or smallholdings.

“This means liquor outlets are the third most likely place to be killed,” Cele said.

“Overall, contact crimes increased by 1% on the previous three-month period, but it is a 10% decrease on the figures we were experiencing before lockdown.”