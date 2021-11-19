JUST IN | Vicki's husband appears in court

Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche has appeared in the city's magistrate's court for the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki.

He is accused alongside her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, and his friend, Dylan Cullis.

Terblanche, 53, was arrested by SA Police Services' Mount Road Detectives shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

He faces a charge of murder.

This is a developing story.

