JUST IN | Vicki's husband appears in court

By Herald Reporter - 19 November 2021
Arnold Terblanche has appeared in court in connection with the murder of his wife, Vicki
Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche has appeared in the city's magistrate's court for the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki.

He is accused alongside her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, and his friend, Dylan Cullis.

Terblanche, 53, was arrested by SA Police Services' Mount Road Detectives shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

He faces a charge of murder.

This is a developing story. 

