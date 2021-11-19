Health department extends R100 vaccination incentive to 50-year-olds

The health department has extended the incentive offer of R100 grocery vouchers for first dose vaccinations to people in their 50s as of this Thursday.

Previously, these “Vooma Vouchers” were only available to people aged 60 and above, to make it easier for older people to get vaccinated by offsetting some of the costs they incur getting to the vaccination sites.

“Unfortunately, the uptake of Vooma Vouchers has been poor, with only 8,135 redeemed to date. We have also not seen a significant uptick in vaccinations among over-60s.

“We are trying to understand the reasons for this slow uptake. We are only two weeks in and it may be that the message takes time to filter down to everyone. But we don’t have the luxury of time with the fourth wave approaching and must adapt our strategy quickly if it doesn’t seem to be having the desired effect.