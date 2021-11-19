Eskom to suspend load-shedding from 9pm on Friday

Eskom says it will suspend load-shedding from 9pm on Friday as seven generation units have returned to service.

The embattled power utility said a unit each at Kendal, Camden and Grootvlei power stations and two units each at Majuba and Matimba power stations have returned to service.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said two units at the Majuba power station tripped and a further unit was shut down for emergency repairs overnight.

He said a unit each at Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations also tripped.

“Of the five units, two have since returned to service,” he said.

Total breakdowns now amount to 14,960MW while planned maintenance is 3,345MW of capacity.

“Eskom would like to thank the people of SA for their patience and understanding during the load-shedding,” Mantshantsha said.

“While the supply has improved at this point, Eskom would like to request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable.”

