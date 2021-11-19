Eleven held for possession of thousands of rand in suspected stolen goods

Eleven suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen goods including frozen foods, cash and catalytic converters in Kariega earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrests had been prompted by a tip-off that goods had possibly been stolen during a business robbery in Kariega on November 14, and were stored in a house in Louis Botha Street, Levyvale.

A police search on Wednesday night revealed an estimated 10-15kg of crushed black platinum “powder”, flexi pipes and a substantial amount of cash, which led to the arrest of the first suspect, a 35-year-old man.

Further investigation led police to the suspect’s warehouse in Lister Street in Kruisriver, where more catalytic converters were seized.

The total estimated value of the confiscated converters and the platinum powder is R650,000.

“At about 1.15am on Thursday morning while police were still there, a truck arrived at the hangar.

“The driver, on spotting the police, attempted to run but was apprehended.

“A short while later, a Nissan kombi with eight occupants arrived. They were also apprehended,” Naidu said.

She said the driver of the truck containing frozen foods claimed he had been hijacked in Deal Party and forced to drive to Kruisriver.

A case of truck hijacking was opened at the SAPS station at Swartkops.

The 35-year-old man was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and the eight suspects, the truck passenger and the driver were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen goods.

Naidu said additional charges might be included as the investigation unfolded.

All 11 suspects, aged between 25 and 55, will appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court.

HeraldLIVE