Big run showcases power of unity
4ForHope expedition around SA highlights blessings and great potential if communities work together
It has been tough — but if we work together we can do anything.
That is the motto of the 6,800km 4ForHope expedition, which passed through Gqeberha this week en route to the Wild Coast, Durban and beyond...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.