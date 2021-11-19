ANC NEC members meet party's KZN leadership on collaboration with IFP
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is yet to agree to IFP demands meant to underpin co-operation between the two parties in hung municipalities across the province.
The provincial executive committee (PEC) on Thursday met national leaders, including chairperson Gwede Mantashe, treasurer Paul Mashatile, and NEC member Fikile Mbalula.
The meeting was for NEC members to provide feedback on coalition talks, KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.
“Negotiations were at the national level, so they had to come and brief the PEC. They had to take the PEC through the discussions and agreements reached,” said Ntombela.
“The gist is the ANC and the IFP agreed not to contest each other where we are majorities. There was no agreement on issues raised by the IFP which they wanted dealt with. Those are matters we will discuss as we move forward.”
The “issues” include the IFP's insistence that the Mzala Nxumalo region of the ANC be renamed and that Umlazi's Griffiths Mxenge Highway revert to Mangosuthu Highway.
TimesLIVE understands that some PEC members are against the proposed changes, as this will amount to “betrayal of these comrades just so we can govern”.
But Ntombela insisted that internal discussions are yet to commence and refused to speculate.
“The issue of Mzala Nxumalo region, the issue of Mangosuthu Highway will be discussed as we move forward.
“We hope and pray that on both sides, the ANC and the IFP, come Monday when councils sit, there will be no defiance of the [NEC] decisions. Yes, there is chatter of plans to defy this agreement, even from the IFP.”
Asked if the agreement with the IFP would pose a danger to relations the ANC has built with smaller parties, such as the NFP, Ntombela said he did not think so.
“The NFP will have its mayor in eDumbe, the principle with Inkatha is clear and doesn't interfere with relations we have built with other parties - where they are in the majority we do not contest them.
“Our relationship with the NFP, for example, will not change. Our agreement with the IFP doesn't affect our relationships with other parties.”
TimesLIVE
