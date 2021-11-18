News

Vicki murder accused drops bail application

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
18 November 2021

One of the men accused of murdering Bay mom Vicki Terblanche has abandoned his bid for bail.

Dylan Cullis, 24, told the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday that he no longer intended to bring a formal bail application...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read