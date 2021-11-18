Ship detained after bunkering oil spill

Third such accident in Algoa Bay since 2016 infuriates penguin specialist

By Guy Rogers -

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) has confirmed that an offshore bunkering oil spill occurred in Algoa Bay and that one of the vessels involved has been detained.



At the same time a penguin specialist has slammed the bunkering activity and said it should not be occurring in the bay...