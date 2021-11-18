NSFAS clarifies '75% pass mark' funding requirement amid outcry

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has clarified its proposed funding guidelines after a public outcry regarding a misunderstood 75% pass mark requirement to qualify for funding.

According to a NSFAS statement, students, except for those entering higher education for the first time, need to pass 75% of their modules to continue receiving funding.

“This requirement will become effective as of the 2023 academic year. This means that continuing students who are not first-time entering students in 2022 must achieve a 75% course pass rate for their 2022 studies to qualify as eligible continuing students. Students who fail to meet this requirement will be allowed to appeal and subject to the appeal criteria as specified in this policy standard,” the statement said.

The proposal was misunderstood by some who thought the scheme is considering increasing the pass figure of 50% to 75% to qualify for funding.

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo clarified this on Wednesday, saying the proposed policy requires students to pass 75% of their courses and modules, thus dismissing claims that 75% is a pass mark requirement.

He said this is aimed at encouraging students to pass their courses.

The proposal was still being discussed and the scheme is engaging with relevant stakeholders, including university vice-chancellors and student representative bodies.

Their inputs will be considered after which a final document will be presented to higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande.