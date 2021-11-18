National bravery awards for two Eastern Cape heroes
ANC activist Sizwe Kondile, SS Mendi chaplain Isaac Wauchope honoured posthumously by Ramaphosa
As President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed national orders on at least 30 people on Thursday, two Eastern Cape heroes were posthumously honoured with the Order of Mendi in gold for their bravery.
The families of Gqeberha Umkhonto we Sizwe stalwart Sizwe Kondile and Fort Beaufort’s Rev Isaac William Dyobha Wauchope received the honorary accolades at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on behalf of the two heroes, who died in 1981 and 1917, respectively. ..
