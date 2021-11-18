News

Man wounded in shooting outside North End court

By Devon Koen - 18 November 2021
A man was shot outside the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Thursday.
CRIME SCENE: A man was shot outside the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Image: DEVON KOEN

There was a heavy police presence at the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha in North End after a man was shot in a suspected gang-related incident outside the court on Thursday.

A police official on the scene, who cannot be named, said the shooting happened just after midday on the corner of North and De Villiers Streets.

The man was walking down the road when an unidentified person fired four or five shots at him.

He was wounded in the feet and left leg.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read