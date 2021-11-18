Man wounded in shooting outside North End court

There was a heavy police presence at the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha in North End after a man was shot in a suspected gang-related incident outside the court on Thursday.

A police official on the scene, who cannot be named, said the shooting happened just after midday on the corner of North and De Villiers Streets.

The man was walking down the road when an unidentified person fired four or five shots at him.

He was wounded in the feet and left leg.

