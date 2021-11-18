Fraud accused asks for acquittal after court case sours

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Multimillion-rand fraud and theft accused Greg Ferguson, who convinced scores of people to invest in what would have been the wine centre of the Eastern Cape, may walk away a free man should the court rule in favour of an application for his acquittal.



Ferguson’s lawyers brought an application on Wednesday in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act for his discharge at the close of the state’s case...