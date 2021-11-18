FBI’s involvement in porn case questioned

Lorraine man’s defence disputes legality of information used to get search warrant

Court reporter



The FBI’s involvement in investigating an alleged child pornographer could cause the Lorraine man’s trial to hit another snag, with the defence accusing the state of having gone against international criminal law to obtain the evidence.



The man is accused of distributing pornography, including images of his own twin daughters, online...