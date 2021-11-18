Businesses helping 35 Nelson Mandela Bay schools save water

In an effort to save water, businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay have identified and adopted 35 schools with high water consumption rates due to faulty or damaged plumbing systems, and opted to pay it forward with water-saving solutions.

This is in line with the Bay business chamber’s Adopt-a-School programme aimed at assisting the metro in its citywide water-preservation efforts.

So far, 11 businesses have, through the programme, donated water tanks to 16 schools and one clinic to ensure access to emergency water supply in the KwaNobuhle community.

Plumbing works are being carried out at some schools.

Other companies have drilled boreholes at their adopted schools to ensure there is a steady supply of water, while some have assisted with painting the school buildings.

With the metro’s supply dam levels at 11.63%, water leaks are one of the major challenges due to ailing infrastructure, accounting for about 35% of water loss in the metro — 10% of which happens at schools.

Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the chamber had issued a strong appeal to the national government to intervene in the contractual issues relating to the finalisation of phase 3 of the Nooitgedacht scheme.

The project was halted at the beginning of October when the contractor walked off site after not being paid R1.9m owed by the Amatola Water Board, the state-owned entity appointed by the national department of water and sanitation as implementing agent.

“It is critical that residents and businesses should adhere to the current water restrictions as a matter of urgency,” Van Huyssteen said.

“We need to take a collective responsibility because if we can reduce our consumption now, we can stretch the water in our dams until the city’s distribution and augmentation projects reach a critical point of targeted completion in April 2022.”

Though not yet finalised, Van Huyssteen said the Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs department was in the process of procuring a five-day training programme from the Eastern Cape Training Centre for 24 Community Work Programme participants.

An engineer had already been appointed as the technical mentor on-site to oversee maintenance and repairs of water leaks at schools, she said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned that the metro could be without water by December, especially if residents and businesses fail to reduce their daily consumption levels by 20% and by 40% in high-risk areas.

Van Huyssteen said the business chamber expected the number of schools adopted to increase as more companies completed a needs analysis of some of the identified schools to see where they could assist.

