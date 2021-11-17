WATCH LIVE | Eskom provides an update on state of the power system
The embattled power utility said the electricity system was “severely constrained” after the failure of five generating units.
Five generation units at various power stations had failed throughout yesterday.
Load-shedding would be required to be implemented at very short notice, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.