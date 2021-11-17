News

Search on for affected seabirds after Algoa Bay oil spill

Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter
17 November 2021
Algoa Bay
Algoa Bay
Image: Lloyd Edwards / Raggy Charters

SANParks marine rangers are in Algoa Bay checking for oiled seabirds after an oil spill.

Xola Tsewu, spokesperson for the Cape Recife branch of the Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, said on Wednesday evening conditions in the bay were worsening the situation.

“Two hundred litres of oil have been cleaned up,” he said.

“However, winds have dispersed oil, making it difficult to clean up more.

“No oiled birds have been found yet, but SANParks is out at sea looking for any affected by the spill.

“The spill was caused during a bunkering operation.

“The captain, first officer and the vessel involved have been detained at the Gqeberha port.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read