Search on for affected seabirds after Algoa Bay oil spill

SANParks marine rangers are in Algoa Bay checking for oiled seabirds after an oil spill.

Xola Tsewu, spokesperson for the Cape Recife branch of the Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, said on Wednesday evening conditions in the bay were worsening the situation.

“Two hundred litres of oil have been cleaned up,” he said.

“However, winds have dispersed oil, making it difficult to clean up more.

“No oiled birds have been found yet, but SANParks is out at sea looking for any affected by the spill.

“The spill was caused during a bunkering operation.

“The captain, first officer and the vessel involved have been detained at the Gqeberha port.”

HeraldLIVE