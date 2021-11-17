NMU innovators make cut in national contest

Three students impress with their business concepts

By Roslyn Baatjies -

A herbal toothpaste, silicon energy technology and a cycle rental and repair company.



Developing these ideas, three Nelson Mandela University students earned a spot in the finals of the third annual national Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) Entrepreneurship Intervarsity in Johannesburg on Thursday. ..