Mother’s agony as son slain 100m from front door

Riaan Marais

News reporter



Moments after gunshots rang out, a Nelson Mandela Bay mother ran out her house to find her son’s body, riddled with bullets, lying in the street less than 100m from their front door.



Unconfirmed reports from bystanders at the scene said the young man had tried to intervene in the mugging of a schoolgirl when he was shot up to 11 times...