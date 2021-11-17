Minibus set alight during Motherwell strike

A minibus was torched in the early hours of Wednesday during a service delivery strike in Motherwell.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no-one was harmed during the protests and an investigation would be launched regarding the burnt vehicle.

Residents blocked the R334 next to NU29 on Wednesday morning before public order policing intervened and dispersed the protesters.

Traffic had since begun to flow, he said.

“Police responded to a call at about 4am on Wednesday to dispel protesting residents.

“On arrival, they found a burnt minibus with no-one inside and the protesting residents blockading the road with debris.

“Public order police were called and the residents were cleared.

“It is believed the residents were protesting over service delivery, but more specifically electricity-related issues in the area.”

No arrests have been made and police are monitoring the area.

