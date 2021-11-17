Lack of resources hampers special-needs pupils in Schauderville

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Despondent parents whose children are receiving vocational training at David Livingstone High School have expressed concern that a lack of resources and teaching staff could derail their education.



With nowhere to turn, and with a dire shortage of special-needs schools in Gqeberha, the Eastern Cape department of education identified the school in Schauderville as a pilot site for vocational training...