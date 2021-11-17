Gauteng leads the way with 54% of SA's new Covid-19 cases in the past day

There were 148 new infections recorded in Gauteng in the past day. The next worst-hit was the Western Cape with 31 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 27.

By TimesLIVE -

Gauteng recorded 54% of the total number of new Covid-19 cases in SA in the past day, the NICD said.

Image: 123rf Gauteng accounted for more than half of the country's 273 new Covid-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday. There were 148 new infections recorded in Gauteng in the past day. The next-worst province was the Western Cape with 31 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 27. No other province recorded more than 20 new infections. Across SA, the new cases take the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 2,926,348 since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year. The NICD said that, according to health department data, there were 15 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, bringing total fatalities to 89,504 to date. There were also 35 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are 3,599 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications TimesLIVE

