Former Western Cape cop Jeremy Vearey’s dismissal upheld

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has welcomed the ruling by the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC), which on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of Jeremy Vearey.

Vearey, former deputy commissioner for detectives in the Western Cape, was dismissed in May after a disciplinary process against him after his posts on his personal Facebook profile constituted disrespect and/or brought the national commissioner of the police into disrepute, said police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said.

At the time of Vearey’s dismissal, Naidoo said some of the posts he wrote were considered derogatory, offensive and insulting to the national commissioner.

After his dismissal, Vearey referred an unfair dismissal dispute to the bargaining council.

“After much deliberation on the matter the arbitrator ruled at the end of his 24-page award to the SSSBC that the dismissal of the applicant, Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey, was substantively fair (and) the applicant is dismissed and the bargaining council is directed to close the file,” Naidoo said.

