Al-Furqan Institute shares aspects of faith in weekend seminar

By Roslyn Baatjies -

The Al-Furqan Institute, a leading academic Islamic education provider in Gqeberha, hosted its first information seminar to share knowledge and address misconceptions people might have about Islam.



Sheikh Imad Lagardien, a lecturer in Islamic jurisprudence at the institute, said the aim of Saturday’s seminar in Gelvan Park was to provide information for those seeking to understand Islam as a religion...