Al-Furqan Institute shares aspects of faith in weekend seminar
The Al-Furqan Institute, a leading academic Islamic education provider in Gqeberha, hosted its first information seminar to share knowledge and address misconceptions people might have about Islam.
Sheikh Imad Lagardien, a lecturer in Islamic jurisprudence at the institute, said the aim of Saturday’s seminar in Gelvan Park was to provide information for those seeking to understand Islam as a religion...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.