WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest — Day 2
In July, unrest and rampant looting broke out and swept through parts of the country, mainly KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The unrest has worsened, among other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger and food insecurity.
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is hearing evidence about the causes and aftermath of the unrest.
