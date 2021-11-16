WATCH LIVE | Parliamentary portfolio committee on water & sanitation hearing on water challenges
A progress report on associated Rooiwal challenges will be presented on Tuesday to the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation by the Gauteng provincial department of water & sanitation.
There will also be a presentation to the committee on the progress of current interventions by the national department of water & sanitation and Rand Water regarding associated challenges in respect of the Vaal river System.
