Security app opening doors for NMU student
In a technical breakthrough worthy of a James Bond movie, an NMU honours student has used cutting edge face and voice “passive liveness recognition” technology to create a new smartphone security app.
The Uniface authentication system, created by Marco Venter for his NMU computing science honours project and presented just two weeks ago, is already opening doors for him in the US and Germany...
