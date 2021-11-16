Police hunt on for rape accused who skipped bail

Police are on the hunt for an alleged rapist who is suspected to have hightailed it to East London.

Simnikiwe Jimi, 27, who was out on R500 bail, failed to arrive for his court appearance on Wednesday at the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha.

Jimi is accused of raping a 34-year-old woman in Walmer township in 2019.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Jimi was suspected to be in the Quigney area in East London.

“A warrant of arrest has been issued for Jimi who failed to honour his last court appearance and has since been missing from his home in Walmer location.

“It is alleged that, in April 2019, the accused, the complainant and friends were drinking at a house in Walmer Links.

“At about 11pm, all left on foot to return home.

“At some point, the accused sent the others home and offered to walk with the victim.

"[Thereafter] he allegedly raped her,” Naidu said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective constable Xolisa Khedame on 073-307-9752.

Alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or report to the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE