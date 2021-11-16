Motorcyclist shot as cash van bombed in CIT heist in Krugersdorp

Gauteng police are working around the clock to hunt down a group of robbers after a cash-in-transit heist in Krugersdorp on the West Rand resulted in an innocent motorcyclist being shot and wounded.

The heist occurred just after 6.30pm on Monday evening when a G4S cash van was travelling from Lenasia to Boltonia.

“While driving on Chamdor Road, the cash van was rammed by a white Mercedes-Benz, the cash van rolled and landed on its wheels.

“A group of suspects alighted from several vehicles and instructed the security officials to open the vault. The security officials were then dragged off to a nearby open field and robbed of a 9mm pistol,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said in a statement.

The cash van and the suspects’ Mercedes-Benz burst into flames after they bombed the van.

“A motorcyclist who witnessed what transpired was shot in his lower body and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“The G4S security officials were also taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.”

Mathe said it is believed the suspects fled in a grey light delivery vehicle and two white sedans with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Police are appealing to members of the public to assist them with investigations by sharing vital information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

“Members of the public are also reminded that it is a crime to harbour criminals,” Mathe said.

